Hunter sentenced in federal court for violations in Nebraska

A Georgia man was sentenced in federal court on Friday to probation for transporting illegally obtained wildlife during a mule deer hunt in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, Kyle Daniel, 36, from Ball Ground, Georgia, traveled to North Platte in fall 2020. Daniel and two hunting partners went to Noble Outdoors, a taxidermy business that also offered guided hunting and fishing tours, for an archery mule deer hunt.

A press release for the AG's Office said during the hunt, Daniel used a firearm to shoot a mule deer buck from the rear passenger seat of a Noble Outdoors vehicle parked on a public roadway. Nebraska law makes it illegal to hunt wildlife with a firearm during archery season, to shoot from the road and to hunt on private property without the landowner's permission.

Daniel transported mule deer antlers and hide from Nebraska to Georgia for the purpose of getting them taxidermized in Georgia, a violation of the Lacey Act, a federal law that aims to deter the trafficking of fish, wildlife and plants.

On Friday, Daniel was sentenced on a misdemeanor Lacey Act violation to two years of probation with a $5,000 fine and an additional $4,000 in restitution. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he also surrendered six sets of antlers and taxidermy mounts that originated from mule deer hunted during trips to Noble Outdoors in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Daniels' sentence marks the second federal sentencing related to violations that occurred during hunts at Noble Outdoors. In July, another Georgia man was sentenced to seven years of probation and $7,000 in fines and restitution for similar offenses. Four additional defendants have pleaded guilty in state district court.

The six defendants who have been sentenced so far have been ordered to pay a total of $28,500 in fines and restitution for a variety of hunting violations, including interstate transport of unlawfully taken wildlife, shooting deer from the road, taking deer with a firearm during archery season, hunting without permission and dumping carcasses in state waters.

Money collected from fines and restitution will be allocated to the Lacey Act Reward Account and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Game Law Investigative Fund. The investigation into violations at Noble Outdoors was conducted by the law enforcement divisions of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.