Husker volleyball player Jazz Sweet cited for DUI

LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball player Jazz Sweet has been cited for a DUI and allegedly was involved in a minor traffic accident Sunday morning that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating as a hit and run.

Sweet, 21, was originally stopped by LPD just after 3 a.m. when she was backing her car the wrong way down a one-way street. Police noticed fresh damage on her car at the time, and LPD recorded a .266 blood-alcohol reading, above the 0.08 limit. Police cited Sweet with DUI.

Later Sunday morning, a person called into LPD to report their car had been sideswiped by another vehicle. Police determined it was Sweet’s car that allegedly had hit the other vehicle. Sweet’s car also allegedly hit a rolling Dumpster on the same street. According to the police report, Sweet’s car, which had an estimated $1,000 damage, was towed. The other car incurred $200 damage, while the trash bin incurred $5.

As of now, Sweet has been cited only for the DUI at this time, according to a LPD duty commander.

Sweet is a senior outside hitter who played in all 33 matches last season and has twice been named Academic All-Big Ten.

The Husker volleyball team is not playing this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. NU awaits its schedule, which will start in winter 2021.

