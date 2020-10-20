Husker volleyball player Jazz Sweet cited on suspicion of a DUI

LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball player Jazz Sweet has been cited on suspicion of DUI and was involved Sunday morning in a minor traffic accident that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating as a hit and run.
Sweet, 21, was originally stopped by Lincoln police just after 3 a.m. when she was backing her car the wrong way down a one-way street. Police noticed fresh damage on her car, and they recorded a .266 blood alcohol reading, more than three times the legal limit. Police cited Sweet on suspicion of DUI.
Later Sunday morning, a person called into police to report that their car had been sideswiped by another vehicle. Police said they believe it was Sweet’s car that had hit the other vehicle. Sweet’s car also allegedly hit a rolling dumpster on the same street. Sweet’s car, which had an estimated $1,000 of damage, was towed. The other car incurred $200 of damage, while the trash bin incurred $5.
As of now, Sweet, a senior outside hitter who played in all 33 matches last season and has twice been named Academic All-Big Ten, has been cited only on suspicion of DUI, according to an LPD duty commander.
“COVID-19 has hit many people many different ways,” NU coach John Cook said. “I have seen our players struggle in ways that I have not seen before. We are aware of Jazz Sweet’s incident this past weekend. Jazz is doing all the right things to address this situation and has shown much remorse with her teammates. Our staff and team will support Jazz as long as she puts in the work she has before her in building the trust it takes to be a part of a great team. Everybody faces adversity and challenges at some point in their lives and we teach our players it is all about how you handle it and bounce back.”
The Husker volleyball team is not playing this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. NU awaits its schedule, which will start in winter 2021.
