Husker volleyball player Jazz Sweet cited on suspicion of a DUI

LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball player Jazz Sweet has been cited on suspicion of DUI and was involved Sunday morning in a minor traffic accident that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating as a hit and run.

Sweet, 21, was originally stopped by Lincoln police just after 3 a.m. when she was backing her car the wrong way down a one-way street. Police noticed fresh damage on her car, and they recorded a .266 blood alcohol reading, more than three times the legal limit. Police cited Sweet on suspicion of DUI.

Later Sunday morning, a person called into police to report that their car had been sideswiped by another vehicle. Police said they believe it was Sweet’s car that had hit the other vehicle. Sweet’s car also allegedly hit a rolling dumpster on the same street. Sweet’s car, which had an estimated $1,000 of damage, was towed. The other car incurred $200 of damage, while the trash bin incurred $5.

As of now, Sweet, a senior outside hitter who played in all 33 matches last season and has twice been named Academic All-Big Ten, has been cited only on suspicion of DUI, according to an LPD duty commander.