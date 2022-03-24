In his defense, Fortenberry's wife testifies that he can be distracted, absent-minded

LOS ANGELES — Jeff Fortenberry’s defense officially entered the everything-and-the-kitchen-sink phase of its case on Thursday.

Fortenberry’s wife, Celeste, took the stand and testified that during a critical June 4, 2018, phone call at the center of the case, her husband suffered from all sorts of distractions: exhaustion from a trip to Finland, stress over a daughter’s upcoming surgery and the breakfast he was cooking.

During that phone call, Los Angeles Dr. Eli Ayoub told Fortenberry that a Fortenberry supporter had funneled $30,000 cash to his campaign, and that the cash “probably” came from Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.

Replayed the phone call in court Thursday, Celeste Fortenberry identified the sounds.

One: “That’s him putting water in the teapot.”

Two: “A cast iron skillet placed on the stove.” Three: “Sounds like the teapot going onto the stove.”

Her point: Fortenberry so hated fundraising phone calls that he often “distracted” himself by doing other things. Fixing raccoon damage to the chimney. Checking on their backyard chickens — before the chickens were killed by opossums. Walking the dog. Cooking breakfast.

“He really hates doing fundraising calls, and doing something else helps him through it,” Celeste Fortenberry testified Thursday. “He loathes it. There’s a certain amount of autopilot that he goes on where he can have that conversation because he doesn’t have to even think about it.”

The defense was trying to use that testimony to establish that Fortenberry, the nine-term congressman representing Nebraska's 1st District, wasn’t paying close attention when Ayoub thrice suggested that Fortenberry’s campaign had received the $30,000 cash, probably from Chagoury. Further, Ayoub suggested the next fundraiser wouldn’t be as lucrative because Chagoury’s money wouldn’t be involved the second time around.

That approach meant the defense also would have to reconcile the fact that Fortenberry, after purportedly not hearing Ayoub clearly, still contacted four people with concerns about the phone call.

Consistent or not, the kitchen-sink defense continued with Celeste Fortenberry also testifying that cellphone reception is bad in the Fortenberry’s Lincoln home.

The Fortenberrys’ five daughters — our “tech experts,” she said — routinely complain about the lack of “bars” on their phones. Celeste Fortenberry said the Fortenberrys have iPhones, with AT&T as their provider. They often get only one or two bars.

“We live in Nebraska,” Celeste Fortenberry testified. “The state has pretty lousy cellphone service.”

The defense played a portion of the beginning of the phone call, in which Fortenberry’s voice is garbled. The rest of the recording of the call sounded clear, although the defense argues that that’s because it was being recorded in California, from Ayoub’s phone.

What Fortenberry heard on his end is another matter, they suggested.

Celeste Fortenberry turned to another portion of the defense: the claim that federal agents “ambushed” Fortenberry in March 2019 after he and Celeste Fortenberry had just returned from a trip to Africa. The purpose of the trip: conservation efforts, including preserving the African elephant population.

A day after their return, an FBI agent and an IRS agent showed up at Fortenberry’s Lincoln home, unannounced, to talk about the campaign donations. At the time, Fortenberry had been out surveying massive flood damage in eastern Nebraska, including at Offutt Air Force Base.

FBI agent Todd Carter knocked on the door. He has admitted that he lied to Celeste Fortenberry about the reason agents were there, saying it was to discuss a “national security matter.” They also lied when Celeste Fortenberry asked if they had contacted Fortenberry’s office before coming to his home.

“We were tired,” Celeste Fortenberry said. “It was not expected. They flashed a badge. I didn’t understand their names.”

A video of the exchange showed two of Fortenberry’s teen daughters return home as Celeste spoke with the front door cracked open.

“Girls, I’d like you to meet a couple of FBI agents,” Celeste Fortenberry said on the video.

“Hi-eee,” one of the girls called out, turning and waving.

Celeste Fortenberry said she was rattled by the exchange. She called her husband and told him that one of the agents looked like Vladimir Lenin — bald with a goatee.

“I didn’t know if they were pretending like they were FBI agents,” she said. “It was suspicious and it was very frightening.”

Fortenberry was so spooked that he called then-Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, who sent two Lincoln police officers to the home. The officers screened the FBI agents and, at Fortenberry’s insistence, stayed for the 42-minute interview.

Celeste Fortenberry said her husband of 26 years is, at times, absent-minded. She chuckled as she recalled that her husband doesn’t remember meeting her the first time when the two were at Franciscan University in Ohio. The two talked and Celeste really thought they hit it off. Two months later, they ran into each other again. Fortenberry acted like he had never met her before.

“Is that how he is sometimes?” attorney Glen Summers asked.

“Yes,” Celeste Fortenberry said.

As for the FBI interview in their Lincoln home, Celeste Fortenberry said her husband was exhausted during that interview, having just returned from the Africa trip and from touring flooding. He also was very tired the week of the June 2018 phone call in which Ayoub told him about the funds being funneled.

On cross-examination, prosecutor Susan Har played the Ayoub-Fortenberry phone call. The recording sounded crisp.

One by one, Har went through the sounds again.

The reception seemed to be so clear “that it actually sounded like a teapot, didn’t it?” Har asked.

“Yes, it did,” Celeste Fortenberry said.

Stay with Omaha.com for updates on Fortenberry's trial.

