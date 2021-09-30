Indictment of ex-Dodge County attorney puts spotlight on police actions and inaction

The ordeal hit a low point when Glass peppered Schany with 46 texts, calling him a “faggot,” a “bitch,” “retarted (sic),” and referencing the violent ending to the series “Breaking Bad.” As the texts rolled in, Schany drank heavily, popped a buddy’s Adderall pill and called his parents, threatening suicide. He ended up in a psychiatric ward for six days.

The next month, convinced that Glass was following him, Schany confronted him after Glass pulled into a gas station. He was convicted of misdemeanor assault after hitting Glass in the upper back and back of the head. Glass was not injured.

“My client was very concerned about his wife’s judgment about having that guy around his children,” Mock said. “This is all the kind of stuff, right or wrong, that people do when they’re concerned about their children. Is it harassment to investigate the danger posed by the boyfriend of a soon-to-be ex-spouse?”

Any attempt to cast Glass as a victim who was simply concerned about his children’s welfare is the real lark in this case, McChesney said. She noted the circumstances that led to Glass’ resignation. In January, he had driven drunk for at least the second time in a year — and had shown up to pick up his kids while under the influence. Katie Glass called police.