Inmate dies at Tecumseh prison at age 74
An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution died Wednesday at age 74.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

John Zalme was serving a sentence of 130 to 229 years for charges out of Lancaster County that included first-degree assault, use of a knife to commit a felony, assault with the intent to inflict bodily injury and stabbing with the intent to kill, wound or maim. He also was given a one-year sentence for third-degree assault out of Johnson County to be served at the same time.

He began serving his sentence Jan. 27, 1977.  

A grand jury will investigate the matter, as is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

