Inmate hospitalized after assault at Lincoln Correctional Center
An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center was hospitalized Wednesday after being assaulted by another inmate.

The assault occurred in the facility's woodshop and left the inmate with serious injuries, according to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The injured inmate was attacked from behind and struck several times in the head with a large metal bar clamp. He was also stabbed repeatedly with a screwdriver.

Staff members were able to restrain the armed inmate, and the injured inmate was transported to the hospital. Based on initial reports he sustained head injuries, puncture wounds and potential broken bones, the department said.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the assault. Findings will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. 

