Inmate in his 40s dies after testing positive for COVID

The Nebraska Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced the death of an inmate.

A man in his 40s serving a sentence on charges out of Lancaster County died at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

To maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is not releasing his name. His charges included possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, child abuse and assault, the department said in a press release.

The exact cause of death has not been determined, the department said.

As is the case whenever a state inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

