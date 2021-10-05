Inmate in his 40s dies after testing positive for COVID

The Nebraska Department of Corrections on Tuesday announced the death of an inmate.
A man in his 40s serving a sentence on charges out of Lancaster County died at a Lincoln hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
To maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is not releasing his name. His charges included possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, child abuse and assault, the department said in a press release.
The exact cause of death has not been determined, the department said.
As is the case whenever a state inmate dies, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.
