Inmate injures Nebraska prison worker in assault

A worker at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution was seriously injured in an alleged assault by an inmate.

The assault occurred Tuesday in an office, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

The staff member was interviewing the inmate about a recent infraction, when the inmate began punching him in the head and face, according to corrections. A second worker, who was also in the office, was able to restrain the inmate.

The injured staff member was treated at the hospital for a broken nose, according to corrections.

Corrections is investigating the incident and will forward the results to the Lancaster County Attorney for prosecution.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

