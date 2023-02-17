An inmate with ties to Omaha was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Friday.

Authorities say that 30-year-old Dakota Parrott removed his electronic monitor in Lincoln after leaving his place of employment Friday morning.

Parrott began serving his sentence in October 2018 after he was convicted in Douglas County of terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Those charges stem from an incident in which he tracked down his ex-girlfriend and threatened her with a loaded gun, according to an affidavit for a domestic violence protection order.

Parrott also is serving time for driving on a revoked license in Lancaster County. He was sentenced to a total of five years to six years and 90 days.

Parrott was scheduled for a parole hearing in June and has a tentative release date of Sept. 20, 2024. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nebraska State Patrol or local authorities.

The Lincoln corrections center is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.