Inmate suffering from medical condition dies at Lincoln hospital

An inmate incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center–Lincoln died at a Lincoln hospital Monday evening.

A cause of death has not been determined, but Nebraska Department of Correctional Services officials noted that Daniel Gondringer, 51, was being treated for a medical condition.

He was serving a sentence of 33 years and four months to life on charges from Platte County that include second-degree murder, kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. His sentence began Sept. 21, 1990.

A grand jury will be tasked with conducting an investigation, which happens whenever an inmate in custody dies.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.