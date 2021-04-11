Inmate sustains serious head injuries in fight with cellmate at Lincoln Correctional Center

A male prisoner at the Lincoln Correctional Center went to a hospital Saturday night for the treatment of serious injuries resulting from an assault by another inmate.
The incident occurred about 10 p.m., according to a statement from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The names of the inmates were not released.
About 40 minutes before the assault, staff members broke up a verbal dispute between the men. Later, one inmate was seen assaulting the other and they were separated.
The injured man was taken to a Lincoln hospital with head injuries. Findings of an investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.
The Lincoln Correctional Center is an adult male, medium-maximum-security facility.
