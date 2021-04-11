 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate sustains serious head injuries in fight with cellmate at Lincoln Correctional Center
0 comments

Inmate sustains serious head injuries in fight with cellmate at Lincoln Correctional Center

A male prisoner at the Lincoln Correctional Center went to a hospital Saturday night for the treatment of serious injuries resulting from an assault by another inmate.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m., according to a statement from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. The names of the inmates were not released. 

About 40 minutes before the assault, staff members broke up a verbal dispute between the men. Later, one inmate was seen assaulting the other and they were separated.

The injured man was taken to a Lincoln hospital with head injuries. Findings of an investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution.

The Lincoln Correctional Center is an adult male, medium-maximum-security facility.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert