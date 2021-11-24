Inmate who walked away from community custody facility in Lincoln is back in custody

An inmate who walked away from a community custody facility in Lincoln last week is back in custody, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Wednesday.

Edgar Vidales-Ramirez, 28, is serving time for assault by strangulation, child abuse and escape. He left the Community Corrections Center–Lincoln about 8 p.m. Nov. 18.

On Monday, authorities advised corrections officials that Vidales-Ramirez was in Omaha.

Vidales-Ramirez was serving a sentence of a little more than three years and was just a month away from his tentative release date of Dec. 18, corrections officials said.

Community custody is the lowest and least restrictive level of custody.