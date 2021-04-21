 Skip to main content
Interstate 80 traffic stops by Nebraska State Patrol net 230 pounds of marijuana
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested four people after finding more than 230 pounds of marijuana and other controlled substances in two traffic stops this week on Interstate 80.

A trooper working in Lincoln County on Tuesday stopped a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck near North Platte for a registration issue and found 146 pounds of marijuana, a State Patrol spokesman said. After the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity, a search turned up the marijuana in the pickup bed as well as a small amount of methamphetamine in the cab of the pickup.

The driver, a 51-year-old man from Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the in Lincoln County Jail.

A trooper working I-80 near Lexington in Dawson County stopped a Dodge Ram pickup truck about 3 p.m. Monday after the driver failed to signal a turn at an exit. A State Patrol K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the pickup, and a search of the vehicle revealed 88 pounds of marijuana concealed in luggage in the pickup bed.

Troopers also located THC pills, THC vape cartridges, THC wax and THC gummies in the cab of the pickup, the patrol spokesman said. Two men, both age 21, and a 23-year-old man, all of Georgia, were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

