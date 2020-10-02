Investigator, forensic DNA analyst testify about evidence collected, tested in Sydney Loofe slaying

Jurors at Bailey Boswell's murder trial heard more testimony Friday about evidence collected from highway ditches following the discovery of Sydney Loofe's body.
On Thursday, jurors heard the sobering details about the discovery of Loofe's remains, which were found scattered along gravel roads in Clay County, in rural, south-central Nebraska, on Dec. 4 and 5, 2017.
On Friday, Lonnie Connelly, a lieutenant with the Nebraska State Patrol, testified that he found six items along Nebraska Highway 41, just west of Wilber, as he slowly retraced a route investigators suspect was taken by Boswell and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, in disposing of Loofe's remains and other items. Wilber is where Boswell and Trail shared a basement apartment and where authorities maintain Loofe was killed.
Boswell, 26, is standing trial on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the death and dismemberment of Loofe, a Lincoln store clerk who disappeared Nov. 15, 2017 after a date arranged online.
Connelly said he found a women's boot, size 7, a glove, men's underwear, two socks and a large green shirt, size 4XL, that he said "appeared" to have white bleach stains on it.
Occupants of a living area above the apartment shared by Boswell and Trail said that they smelled a very strong odor of bleach on the day after Loofe disappeared.
Boswell's lead attorney, Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, challenged Connolly's assumption that the stains came from bleach, questioning if the shirt had been tested for bleach and asking if other chemicals might have caused such stains.
Connolly said he wasn't sure if a bleach test was done, but acknowledged that it was just an assumption on his part that the white stains were caused by bleach. Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson, who is presiding at the trial, told jurors it will be up to them to determine whether the stains were caused by bleach or not.
Later Friday morning, Melissa Helligso, a forensic DNA analyst with the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, testified that she had tested the shirt and found DNA matches with both Trail and Boswell.
Helligso also told jurors that several items removed from a Ford 500 sedan owned by Trail, including blankets found in the trunk and upholstery, were also tested. The car had been seen leaving the Wilber apartment on the day after Loofe disappeared, and authorities suspected it was used to dispose of Loofe's body.
The DNA expert said that the tests showed no matches with Loofe's DNA on several items.
Testimony is scheduled to resume on Monday. Boswell's trial was moved from Wilber to the central-Nebraska community of Lexington due to the extensive publicity about that slaying and the trial of Trail, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in August 2019. He had pleaded guilty to improper disposal of human remains just before the start of his trial.
Boswell, according to court records, has not provided statements to investigators and is not expected to testify at her trial. Trail, meanwhile, gave several interviews, and testified at his trial that Loofe died accidentally, by choking, during a sex game that went awry involving him, Boswell and Loofe.
