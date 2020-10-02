Investigator, forensic DNA analyst testify about evidence collected, tested in Sydney Loofe slaying

Occupants of a living area above the apartment shared by Boswell and Trail said that they smelled a very strong odor of bleach on the day after Loofe disappeared.

Boswell's lead attorney, Todd Lancaster of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, challenged Connolly's assumption that the stains came from bleach, questioning if the shirt had been tested for bleach and asking if other chemicals might have caused such stains.

Connolly said he wasn't sure if a bleach test was done, but acknowledged that it was just an assumption on his part that the white stains were caused by bleach. Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson, who is presiding at the trial, told jurors it will be up to them to determine whether the stains were caused by bleach or not.

Later Friday morning, Melissa Helligso, a forensic DNA analyst with the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, testified that she had tested the shirt and found DNA matches with both Trail and Boswell.