Iowa authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man who attacked with tire iron

A man was fatally shot by a Woodbury County, Iowa, sheriff's deputy Wednesday after he struck the deputy with a tire iron.

Two deputies were investigating a burglary report at a Sergeant Bluff mobile home park when the shooting occurred, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. and directed deputies to the Woodford Mobile Home Park.

When authorities arrived, they found the man trying to force his way into a mobile home, the department said in a statement.

The man then "advanced on" the deputies with the tire iron. One of the deputies fired a Taser at the man, but it didn't stop him. The man struck then struck the other deputy with the tire iron and that deputy fired their firearm striking the man, according to the department.

The wounded man was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City where he died. An autopsy is planned.

The name of the suspect has been withheld pending notification of family.

The deputy was treated and released from a Sioux City hospital. Per standard procedure, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, the Sergeant Bluff Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol are conducting the investigation.

