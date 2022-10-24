Iowa authorities investigate alleged serial killer

Iowa authorities are investigating after a woman claimed that her father killed and buried dozens of women on their property in Thurman, Iowa.
According to an article from Newsweek, which broke the story and spoke with the daughter about her allegations, the late Donald Studey had his children help dispose of at least 50 bodies on their rural five-acre property in Fremont County. Studey died in 2013 at the age of 75.
His daughter estimated to Newsweek that he killed between 50 and 70 women over three decades, primarily in the 1970s and 80s. Most of the women were sex workers or transients lured by Studey from Omaha to his rural property, the daughter said.
She told Newsweek that she came forward to Nebraska and Iowa authorities many times throughout the years but was unable to get anyone to take action.
Forty-five years after the daughter says she first sounded the alarm about Studey, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI are investigating her allegations. Mitch Mortvedt of the Iowa DCI says that available information is still "very preliminary," but that law enforcement will follow the evidence wherever it leads.
"We're open-minded at this point," Mortvedt said. "Let the information, and if there is any evidence, lead us in the right direction."
Cadaver dogs searched the property on Friday and, according to Newsweek, the dogs signaled where a well once sat. In total, the dogs indicated the scent of decomposition at four sites on the property.
Studey's daughter told Newsweek that her father would dump the bodies into a 90 to 100-foot-deep well on the property or bury them in the acres of forested hills.
For law enforcement, the deep well presents a challenge. It has since been sealed, and excavation would be an expensive and laborious task. Mortvedt says that the FBI can help identify the best strategy for uncovering what's inside the well.
"You can't just start digging straight down," he said. "The well is approximately 90 to 100 feet deep. It's an extremely large process. We would want to do it in the most effective way possible, as well as the safest way possible."
Thurman is located about 40 miles south of Omaha near the Iowa-Nebraska border.
