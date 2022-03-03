Iowa man to serve over 33 years for kidnapping, sexually assaulting two Omaha girls

An Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison for kidnapping two girls from Omaha and sexually assaulting them.

Myron Lee Brandon, 43, was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty in October of two counts of kidnapping and two counts of transportation of minors with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

According to a statement from the U.S. attorney and court documents:

The assaults took place in June 2003. Brandon picked the then-14- and 15-year-old girls up near 24th Street and Leavenworth Avenue in Omaha and took them to a field near Pacific Junction, Iowa.

He held them at knifepoint, tied them with rope and forced them to perform sex acts. He then burned their breasts with a lighter before getting gasoline from his truck and throwing it at them. At that point, the girls were able to run away. They walked for a few miles along Interstate 29 before a passing motorist picked them up and took them to police.

A sexual assault examination was performed and samples from that, along with the girls' clothing, were held as evidence.

In 2015, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office launched an initiative to conduct DNA analysis on sexual assault kits from unsolved cases. In February 2020, the DNA profile from one of those kits matched a DNA profile of Brandon that had been taken when he was listed on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. A second, new DNA sample was collected from Brandon and it matched, according to court documents. The probability of finding such a match among the general population would be 1 out of 1.9 nonillion.

According to the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, Brandon has two convictions dating to 2004: kidnapping and indecent contact with a child.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.