Janitor at Blair middle school charged with child enticement

A janitor at Otte Middle School in Blair will stand trial in Washington County District Court for allegedly sending a sexually explicit photo to a student.

Orlando Blair, 25, of Omaha, waived his right Tuesday to a preliminary hearing at which a judge would rule on whether prosecutors had enough evidence to take the case to trial. A trial date has not been set.

Blair is charged with child enticement with an electronic device, possession of child pornography, intentional child abuse and enticement by an electronic device, all felonies. The penalty for child enticement with an electronic device is three to 50 years in prison.

According to an affidavit filed May 13 by an officer in the Blair Police Department, three students went to Otte Middle School Principal Brett Schwartz on May 11 with information about Blair sending an explicit photo to a 14-year-old female student. A search of the student's phone the next day found a photo of Blair's genitals sent via Snapchat.

A police officer and school officials then met with Blair, who voluntarily turned over his cellphone for inspection, the affidavit said. Blair told the officer that had received explicit photos from the female student and responded with the sexually explicit photo of himself.

Blair told police that he had contact with other students, boys and girls, through Snapchat, but denied sending other sexually explicit photos of himself, the affidavit said. He was released from the Washington County Jail on Tuesday after posting 10% of $100,000 bail.

