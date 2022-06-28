Jeff Fortenberry sentenced to probation for lying to federal agents

LOS ANGELES — Jeff Fortenberry won't be an inmate.

Instead, he will rest in infamy.

Tuesday morning, a judge sentenced the 61-year-old former congressman to two years of probation, 320 hours of community service and a $25,000 fine on convictions that he lied to federal agents investigating a Nigerian billionaire’s donations to U.S. politicians.

Judge Stanley Blumenfeld ruled that prison wasn't necessary in Fortenberry's case saying that Fortenberry's character was unquestioned but for these crimes. He also rejected prosecutors' request to reconsider, saying the end of Fortenberry's career is sufficient deterrent to others.

Even without prison, it was an incredible fall from grace for Fortenberry, a 17-year Republican representative from Lincoln whom a staffer once described as America’s “last great statesman.”

Now, Fortenberry will go down in history as Nebraska’s first felonious congressman.

He had faced up to 15 years in prison after a jury swiftly convicted him in March of two counts of lying and one count of concealing the source of illegal campaign donations. A Nigerian billionaire had steered $30,000 in cash to Fortenberry’s campaign at a fundraiser in suburban Los Angeles. It is illegal for foreigners to donate to U.S. politicians.

Despite several warnings that the money was dirty, Fortenberry didn’t disgorge it from his campaign until 40 months later.

Fortenberry declined to address the judge in court but asked to address him afterward. Blumenfeld told the courtroom that Fortenberry thanked him for reading the 64 letters submitted in support.

“All I wanted to do was serve my country,” Fortenberry said, according to the judge.

Randall Adkins, a University of Nebraska at Omaha political science professor, said Tuesday was historic. In Nebraska’s 155-year history, Fortenberry is the only federally elected official to be convicted of a felony, let alone three of them.

The only similar case in the state’s 155-year history was the 1985 perjury conviction of a Nebraska attorney general who tried to cover up his dealings with an insolvent bank.

“His legacy is one of scandal,” Adkins said of Fortenberry. “The thing I think that’s dangerous about that is this: We’re in a time where trust in elected officials is at an all-time low. If that’s how we remember a member of Congress, it doesn’t bode well for our future.”

The future is clear for Fortenberry. He vowed to appeal, though overturning a jury verdict is the longest of long shots, especially in federal court.

Both the sentencing hearing and eve-of-trial briefs revealed some new nuggets about U.S. vs. Fortenberry:

• Countering the defense’s image that Fortenberry is circling the drain financially, the U.S. Probation Office indicated that Fortenberry has a net worth in the neighborhood of $1.1 million. And prosecutors noted that, even post-conviction, Fortenberry is now in a job making $144,000 a year ($12,000 a month). The report didn’t specify the job, though Fortenberry worked for Sandhills Publishing in Lincoln prior to his congressional career.

• It is not clear whether Fortenberry’s felony conviction has cost him his federal pension. The defense wrote that he might end up losing it, but prosecutors say the government has given no indication that it has stripped him of it.

• Fortenberry ignored even more warning signs than originally reported. Followers of the case already knew that Fortenberry didn’t act on several suggestions, even his own instincts, that something was amiss with the $30,000 in donations he received at that Los Angeles fundraiser in February 2016. Add this to the picture: In 2017, a year after the fundraiser, Fortenberry texted Toufic Baaklini, the man who helped set up the fundraiser.

Baaklini responded curtly that he had hired a criminal defense attorney and Fortenberry ought to hire one, too. And then the four of them could get together and talk about options. Despite that dire text, Fortenberry didn’t seek out an attorney — or a meeting with Baaklini — to find out what was up. Instead, the congressman sought to set up another fundraiser.

• Fortenberry could have avoided charges if he had purged the dirty money. An FBI agent testified that they kept checking to see if Fortenberry had cleansed his campaign war chest. Prosecutors noted in their sentencing brief that Fortenberry could have avoided charges had he sent the money away. In the end, 40 months passed before he finally got rid of the dirty money. By then, he had told too many lies and given the feds too many misdirections.

After a March trial that lasted a week and a half, a jury deliberated a little more than two hours before convicting Fortenberry of two counts of lying to federal agents and one count of trying to cover up the source of foreign campaign contributions.

Adkins, the political scientist and associate dean at UNO, said disgraced politicians seem to fall into three categories: those who are corrupt to begin with, those who make a mistake and admit it and those who “simply can’t admit they do anything wrong.”

Adkins said Fortenberry falls into that last camp, along with former President Donald Trump. How else to explain why Fortenberry wouldn’t just get rid of the $30,000, especially when he had a campaign war chest worth $2.1 million?

“He couldn’t admit he was wrong,” Adkins said. “He still hasn’t.”

Why does denial work for Trump and not Fortenberry?

Adkins said there are a few reasons:

• Fortenberry is not as skilled an orator as Trump.

• Nebraska doesn’t have a history of embracing or forgiving personal, moral wrongdoing in local leaders. Adkins said Nebraska is not unique in this. Beyond Chicago and Illinois politicians, upper Midwestern states have largely been occupied with moralistic, populist leaders. No matter what some may think about their politics, Adkins said, today’s Nebraska Republicans typically quickly dispatch with wrongdoers. As proof, Adkins pointed to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts railing against a man Trump supported, Charles Herbster, in the governor’s race this year. Eight women have accused Herbster of groping. He lost the Republican primary.

Similarly, Ricketts dispatched with Fortenberry after this case first emerged. The governor threw his support behind State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who is taking on State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks on Tuesday in a special election to replace Fortenberry.

• Lies, even misdirections, don’t fly with federal agents and they don’t fly in court.

That last reason is perhaps the most important factor in Fortenberry’s fall. Fortenberry dug himself deeper and deeper with his denials and the bumbled way he handled his interviews with federal agents.

Fortenberry became incensed that FBI agents had shown up to his Lincoln house unannounced in March 2019. He pulled rank, called then-Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister to make sure the federal agents were who they said they were.

Once he found out who they were, he compounded the mistake. Any lawyer will tell you to not talk to police without an attorney, except in cases where you’re a victim.

Instead of calling an attorney, Fortenberry insisted that the Lincoln police officers stay at his home during the interview. And then he proceeded to deny knowing the man in the photo that FBI agent Todd Carter held up for him: Dr. Eli Ayoub, a former Creighton doctor now practicing in Los Angeles.

Ayoub had held a fundraiser for Fortenberry at a suburban LA home in February 2016. People at the dinner had raised $36,000 — and Fortenberry called it a rousing success.

While Fortenberry initially was oblivious to it, the fundraiser followed the A, B and C of a scandal: Ayoub had taken a bag of cash provided by Baaklini, the founder of In Defense of Christians, a group set up to protect Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East. That bag of cash arrived in LA via the son of Gilbert Chagoury — a billionaire linked to one of the most corrupt regimes in Nigerian history.

Fortenberry sensed something was wrong, noting to his fundraising consultant that the bulk of the checks came from people with the same last name. He didn’t act on that instinct.

His Republican colleagues did. Chagoury also had attempted to funnel money to the campaigns of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney, former Rep. Lee Terry of Nebraska and current California congressman Darrell Issa. Upon learning the donations were from a foreigner, those three disgorged the money from their campaign coffers by donating it to charity.

Fortenberry took more than three years — and two FBI interviews — to do so.

That led prosecutors and FBI to wonder: Was Fortenberry just oblivious? Or was there something more sinister? Did he want the donations as validation for his help in a cause that he had long been concerned with?

And: did he plan to do it again?

In 2018, Fortenberry called Ayoub about a second fundraiser. During that phone call, Ayoub told him they could do it but it wouldn’t be as lucrative because the “cash” from the first fundraiser “probably” came from Chagoury.

From there, FBI agents kept checking his campaign forms to see if he had disgorged the money. He hadn’t.

On the eve of sentencing, prosecutors essentially acknowledged in a 30-page indictment that Fortenberry could have avoided all of this, including maybe even charges, if he had simply “come clean.”

They came to believe that Fortenberry not only knew the money was questionable but that he embraced it as validation for his work with In Defense of Christians.

Fortenberry had helped to secure passage of a resolution of condemnation of ISIS for ”genocide” in the Middle East — which Baaklini described as an important milestone for the movement to protect religious minorities. Photos showed him beaming beside Baaklini and Anna Eshoo, a California Democratic congresswoman, after being presented with plaques from IDC.

He was a featured speaker at IDC fundraising dinners, once asking for a show of hands for anyone who had been able to say “no” to Baaklini. Seeing none, he joked that the only person who could say no to Baaklini was Baaklini’s wife.

Staffers have said that Fortenberry’s work with IDC was part of efforts to “protect human dignity.”

Fortenberry was one of the few congressional members who had constituents directly affected by persecution in the Middle East.

Lincoln is home to one of the largest resettlements of Yazidis, a religious sect from Iraq. Over the past decade, ISIS members have abused the Yazidis, raping, torturing and killing them. Many of them settled in Lincoln and other U.S. cities.

Fortenberry attended one of their first rallies in Lincoln, where he met a bright teenager who spoke little English. Despite her language limitations, Fortenberry hired the young woman as an intern in his Lincoln office.

She said she was forever grateful for Fortenberry’s involvement in what advocates referred to as “the cause.”

The cause had perks, causing prosecutors to look sideways at Fortenberry’s advocacy. He twice had dinner with the billionaire Chagoury — once in Washington, D.C., and once in Paris. He constantly asked Baaklini to pass along fond greetings to “Gilbert.”

The weekend of the dirty fundraiser, the Lebanese Catholic community in LA bestowed an award on Fortenberry that gave him lifetime permission to, of all things, ride a horse into any Lebanese Catholic church. Again, Fortenberry could be seen beaming in pictures.

Prosecutors pointed to Fortenberry’s “lack of remorse and accountability.” Jenkins, Jamari Buxton and Susan Har said Fortenberry’s refusal to come clean caused them to have to track down and interview at least three Fortenberry associates they wouldn’t have interviewed.

They also suggested that Fortenberry tried to throw them off the scent by suggesting he had already told staff to call off plans for a second fundraiser. He even showed them an email he said proved it, but predated a phone call in which he asked for the second fundraiser.

With “his public comments and public relations strategy to make himself the purported martyr of a political hit job by ‘California prosecutors’ and a biased FBI agent, it remains to be seen what lessons defendant has taken from his prosecution and convictions,” Jenkins wrote.

Fortenberry’s defense primarily focused on character testimony — including California Rep. Anna Eshoo’s assertion that Fortenberry is a “man of integrity … and a person devoid of arrogance.”

Attorney John Littrell argued that Fortenberry didn’t benefit from any grift.

“The conviction in this case devastatingly impacted Mr. Fortenberry’s life,” Littrell said. “Once a public servant, Mr. Fortenberry resigned from Congress. Stripped of the rights to vote and possess a firearm, Mr. Fortenberry cannot even participate in our democracy.”

This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.

