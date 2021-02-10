Joe Kelly resigns as top federal prosecutor in Nebraska

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly, the top federal prosecutor in Nebraska, announced Wednesday that he has submitted his resignation.

Kelly was appointed U.S. attorney by former President Donald Trump and confirmed to the position in the U.S. Senate more than three years ago. The Department of Justice and President Joe Biden asked for the resignations of all U.S. attorneys by the end of February to begin the process of replacing the political appointees with those of the new administration.

Kelly's resignation is effective Feb. 28. Until Biden nominates a successor and that person is confirmed by the Senate, an acting U.S. attorney designated by the Department of Justice will lead the office.

U.S. attorneys are the chief prosecutors in their respective districts. They are also involved in civil litigation where the United States is a party.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the staff in the office and other members of the federal court system,” Kelly said.

