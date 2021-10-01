Joshua Keadle argues evidence was lacking to convict him in Peru State student's murder

Before he was sentenced, Keadle apologized for making bad choices on the night Thomas disappeared, "but I did not kill Tyler."

The judge, however, told Keadle that even if the case was viewed in "the best light possible," he was responsible for Thomas' death.

In her written arguments, Vincent said that prosecutors had followed the "roadmap" laid out by the State Supreme Court in a 2009 ruling that affirmed the murder conviction of Christopher Edwards in the slaying of Jessica O'Grady, whose body was never found.

That roadmap, she said, included showing that a person's activities had been abruptly ended, and that the suspect had attempted to conceal a crime or that someone had disappeared. Circumstantial evidence, Vincent wrote, can also be used to prove murder when a body is absent.

In the Edwards' case, blood stains had been found on a bed in his home, on a sword, on garden shears, towels, and the trunk of his car, which the Supreme Court ruled in 2009 suggested both criminal activity and why the victim's body was absent.