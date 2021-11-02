Judge denies Bailey Boswell's request to wear civilian clothes at sentencing

Boswell would become the first female in state history to be sentenced to death if that is the unanimous decision of the three-judge panel. All death sentences in Nebraska require an automatic appeal.

She and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, were convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the slaying of Loofe.

The store clerk was lured to the couple's apartment in Wilber on the pretense of a "date" with Boswell, whom she'd met via an internet dating app, Tinder. Her remains were found, after extensive searches, scattered along gravel roads in Clay County, about an hour's drive from Wilber.

Trail, a 55-year-old ex-con who's spent most of his adult life in prison for scams and fraud, told several stories about why Loofe was killed. The most recent was that he choked her to death to protect the lifestyle enjoyed by him and Boswell — a lifestyle that included profiting off scams involving antiques, frequent trips to casinos, and enlisting young women to engage in group sex and help with their scams.