Judge denies motion to dismiss ex-employee's lawsuit against Pillen Family Farms

Paulson said Lucar failed to allege that he had reported a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act or that his termination fell within a public policy exception to Nebraska’s at-will employment doctrine.

Under the doctrine, she said, "unless constitutionally, statutorily or contractually prohibited," an employer can terminate an employee at any time with or without reason unless the motivation for the firing contravenes public policy.

On the other side, Lucar's attorney, Kathleen Neary, argued that an employee's internal, verbal complaint to his or her employer about alleged Fair Labor Standards Act violations was sufficient to trigger anti-retaliation provisions.

In the lawsuit, Lucar alleges that from 2015 until his firing he repeatedly complained about activities by the company, including the hiring of workers who lacked authorization to work in the United States, changing names on government and company documents so workers could avoid paying taxes or child support, and misclassifying workers as "independent contractors" to avoid paying taxes.