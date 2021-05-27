Judge orders probation for Lincoln teen involved in deadly crash

A Cass County Juvenile Court judge has ordered a Lincoln teenager to complete just over eight months of probation after she admitted to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed her passenger.

Judge Lawrence Gendler also ordered Alyssa Dunlap, 18, to complete a defensive driving course.

Tabitha Heftie, 17, of Lincoln, died in a two-vehicle crash Nov. 14, 2020, when a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Dunlap went through a stop sign and collided with a 2013 Dodge Charger before coming to rest on its front end against a telephone pole. Heftie was a passenger in the Nissan.

Investigators from the Cass County Sheriff's Office determined that the Nissan was southbound on Nebraska Highway 63 when it failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. Highway 34.

Heftie, a senior at Lincoln Pius X, was cut out of the Nissan and taken to Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, where she died. Dunlap, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was ejected from the Nissan and taken to Bryan Medical Center for treatment.

The Dodge Charger sustained heavy front-end damage and ended up in a ditch just off Highway 34. The driver of the Dodge, Macy Persinger of Eagle, and her passenger, Hunter Tucker of Ashland, were not seriously injured.

