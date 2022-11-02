Judge orders suspect in 4 Laurel slayings to be held without bail

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge ordered Wednesday that a Laurel, Nebraska, man accused of fatally shooting four people and setting their homes on fire be held without bail.

Judge Doug Luebe had set bail for Jason Jones, 42, at $5 million two days after the Aug. 4 killings. Corey O’Brien, assistant Nebraska attorney general, said it is routine for his office to request that defendants be held without bail in cases involving first-degree murder charges.

O’Brien said evidence shows that Jones, who appeared via video Wednesday from the Nebraska Department of Corrections' Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, is a danger to others.

“I would also add that there is additional evidence to indicate that Mr. Jones is not only a danger to others, but there was evidence that he was a danger to himself,” O’Brien said, “and that perhaps he was going to do self-harm.”

The prosecutor also said he was concerned about Jones’ temptation to flee if he were to post bail and be released from jail.

Todd Lancaster, one of the two attorneys from the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy representing Jones, did not argue against O’Brien’s request.

About 16 people sat in the gallery during Wednesday’s roughly 15-minute hearing.

Luebe scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 7.

Jones is charged with 10 felonies, including four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, plus two counts of first-degree arson. If he’s convicted on the murder charges, Jones could face the death penalty.

Wednesday’s hearing came after Jones spent almost 12 weeks at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln being treated for what police described as significant burn injuries. He was arrested at his Laurel home — located across the street from one of the victim’s houses — about 24 hours after the killings.

On Aug. 4, according to an affidavit, a man called 911 about 3:30 a.m. after he reported hearing an explosion at 209 Elm St. Laurel Fire and EMS arrived at the home and found a woman, identified as Michele Ebeling, 53, lying inside the back door of the residence. Ebeling was pronounced dead on the scene after lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.

Ebeling appeared to have suffered two gunshot wounds, police said, and a bullet casing was found near her body.

A fire also appeared to have occurred inside the residence after burn marks were observed on the floor, walls and furniture, according to the affidavit. The smell of smoke and gasoline also was present.

Shortly after the first incident was reported, a 911 call was made regarding smoke coming from a residence at 503 Elm St.

While discovering soot damage consistent with a fire, first responders also found three people — identified as Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55 — inside the residence, and all appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds. The Twifords were pronounced dead at the scene.

Inside Ebeling’s residence, authorities said they located a backpack with several receipts with the last four digits of Jones’ credit card number on them. The receipts indicated that purchases were made for a 6-gallon automatic shutoff gas can, a fuel tank and a camping backpack.

At the Twiford residence, law enforcement located a pistol. The weapon’s serial number was traced and linked to Jones, police said.

After obtaining a warrant for Jones’ arrest, authorities in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5 entered Jones’ home. Jones was taken into custody and airlifted shortly thereafter to the Lincoln hospital.

He was discharged from the hospital Oct. 26 and jailed at the Reception and Treatment Center.