Judge rejects malpractice claim against former lawyer for Whiteclay liquor stores

But O'Gorman tossed out the lawsuit by the liquor stores, ruling that Snyder had exercised "reasonable care" in representing his clients.

Omaha attorney Bob Sherrets, who was hired by the beer stores for their malpractice lawsuit, said he was "absolutely shocked" by the ruling, and promised an appeal.

"It seemed to be a pretty clear liability issue," Sherrets said.

He pointed out that the attorney for citizens who had objected to the liquor license renewals, Dave Domina, had notified the Supreme Court that his clients needed to be named as parties to the appeal and be notified, but that Snyder had disregarded the notice.

Steven Olsen, an attorney for Snyder, said that attorneys regularly must exercise judgment in deciding how to handle a case, and that other lawyers in the past had made the same decision as his client, given the lack of case law. He added that the statute concerning which parties must be included in the appeal of an administrative decision was recently clarified by the Legislature.

The judge's ruling Thursday stated that Snyder had researched past legal rulings and consulted with more than one colleague about whether the "citizen objectors" needed to be formally named in the appeal of the Liquor Control Commission's ruling.