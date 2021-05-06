Judge rejects malpractice claim against former lawyer for Whiteclay liquor stores

LINCOLN — The notorious liquor stores of Whiteclay, Nebraska, were shuttered four years ago, but on Thursday, a judge ruled against the store owners in a lingering lawsuit over the stunning closures.
Sheridan County District Judge Travis O'Gorman tossed out a lawsuit brought by the four stores claiming that their attorney, Andrew Snyder of Scottsbluff, had committed legal malpractice in losing a Nebraska Supreme Court appeal in 2017 to keep the liquor outlets open.
The high court threw out the appeal prepared by Snyder on a technicality, ruling that the lawyer had failed to name all parties to the dispute over the cancellation of the stores' liquor licenses. The dismissal served to affirm the cancellation by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission and closed the stores, which only sold beer.
Afterward, Snyder told his clients that his mistake had led to the closings.
Before they closed, the four stores were selling about 3.5 million cans of beer a year. Almost all sales went to residents of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation just across the South Dakota border, leading to complaints that the stores were profiting off the misery of the officially dry reservation, which suffers from high rates of alcoholism and alcohol-related problems, like fetal alcohol syndrome.
The closing of the beer stores brought tears to the eyes of some Native American advocates, who had fought for years to close or somehow reduce the flow of alcohol from the tiny, unincorporated border town, which was populated with vagrants who lived, drank and openly urinated on its dusty streets.
Two years ago, the owners of the four beer stores — State Line Liquor, the Jumping Eagle Inn, D&S Pioneer Services and the Arrowhead Inn — filed a malpractice lawsuit against Snyder, claiming that the stores, valued at $2 million as a whole, had been rendered worthless by his mistake. The stores cited an email sent by Snyder to his clients, admitting that he'd made an error and to contact his malpractice carrier.
"We lost because of my error in not including ‘all parties’ in the appeal. Obviously, this is my fault," stated a 2017 email sent by Snyder.
But O'Gorman tossed out the lawsuit by the liquor stores, ruling that Snyder had exercised "reasonable care" in representing his clients.
Omaha attorney Bob Sherrets, who was hired by the beer stores for their malpractice lawsuit, said he was "absolutely shocked" by the ruling, and promised an appeal.
"It seemed to be a pretty clear liability issue," Sherrets said.
He pointed out that the attorney for citizens who had objected to the liquor license renewals, Dave Domina, had notified the Supreme Court that his clients needed to be named as parties to the appeal and be notified, but that Snyder had disregarded the notice.
Steven Olsen, an attorney for Snyder, said that attorneys regularly must exercise judgment in deciding how to handle a case, and that other lawyers in the past had made the same decision as his client, given the lack of case law. He added that the statute concerning which parties must be included in the appeal of an administrative decision was recently clarified by the Legislature.
The judge's ruling Thursday stated that Snyder had researched past legal rulings and consulted with more than one colleague about whether the "citizen objectors" needed to be formally named in the appeal of the Liquor Control Commission's ruling.
Because there was no case law stating that citizen objectors had to be named and because Snyder felt they had exercised their right to object before the Liquor Commission, he decided not to include them as parties in the appeal.
The judge ruled that while Snyder was "ultimately wrong," his interpretation was "reasonable" and he had acted in good faith.
The lawyer's admission that he made a mistake, Judge O'Gorman wrote, was true but it did not rise to legal malpractice.
