Judge skewers attorneys in Fortenberry case; trial next month could be delayed

Fraser argued Tuesday that Fortenberry might not have spoken to FBI agents but for that assurance.

Judge Blumenfeld questioned prosecutors on the characterization that Fortenberry was “trending toward” being simply a witness in the investigation.

“I mean a reasonable (defense) lawyer would take some comfort and perhaps calculate that into his or her decision about whether to proceed with an interview, don’t you think?” Blumenfeld said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamari Buxton told the judge that Fortenberry is the one who sought out the second interview after having spoken months before to FBI agents who had shown up at his Lincoln home to talk about the California fundraiser.

Buxton said no prosecutor promised Fortenberry that he wouldn't be prosecuted. Buxton said the defense is essentially arguing that prosecutors have to be forever held to whatever representation they make of someone being questioned in a federal investigation.

“What the defendant is saying is that ... it creates a contractual obligation for the government to honor that designation, regardless of what the investigation uncovers,” Buxton said. “That’s not how investigations work.”