Judges who will determine Bailey Boswell's sentence have been named

LINCOLN — Three district judges have been named to decide whether convicted murderer Bailey Boswell will be sentenced to death or to life in prison.

On Friday, District Judges Vicky Johnson of Wilber, Darla Ideus of Lincoln and Peter Bataillon of Omaha were selected.

Boswell, 26, was convicted in October of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the November 2017 slaying and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, a Lincoln store clerk she met via the internet dating app Tinder.

Boswell, a native of Leon, Iowa, would be the first woman sentenced to death in Nebraska, if that is the decision of the three-judge panel.

A date for her sentencing hearing has not yet been set. Her 54-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was convicted of identical charges. His sentencing hearing was recently postponed from Tuesday to March 11-12.