Jurors begin deliberations in Bailey Boswell's murder trial

Boswell’s defense attorneys, meanwhile, contend that talk by the couple of selecting victims for torture, and “gaining powers” through homicide, were just “sex talk” and not real. They told jurors that evidence was lacking to prove Boswell participated in the murder, and that Trail likely forced her to help dispose of the body.

Among the jury instructions given by Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson was one about “aiding and abetting” murder. “Mere encouragement,” the judge said, is enough to find someone guilty of murder. The person does not have to be physically involved in the act, she said.

Trail, an ex-convict who grew up in Tennessee, was found guilty a year ago in a trial in Wilber, where he and Boswell had an apartment. He testified that Loofe had died accidentally during a “sex game” involving choking, that she had voluntarily agreed to participate in with him and Boswell.

Jurors, however, rejected the story in finding him guilty of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder.

The jury in Boswell's trial got the case at 9:11 a.m. and is to be sequestered if they do not reach a verdict by 8 p.m. Wednesday.