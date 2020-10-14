Jurors begin deliberations in Bailey Boswell's murder trial

LEXINGTON — After hearing 2 ½ weeks of testimony, jurors in Bailey Boswell's murder trial began their deliberations Wednesday morning.
Boswell, 26, is accused of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of skeletal remains in the death and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk.
Loofe disappeared on Nov. 15, 2017, after arranging a date with Boswell via the internet dating app, Tinder. Loofe’s remains were found Dec. 4-5, 2017, scattered along gravel roads in Clay County.
Boswell faces the possibility of the death penalty if found guilty of first-degree murder. She could become the first woman sent to death row in the state.
During the trial, the jury of eight men and four women were shown two dozen graphic photos of Loofe’s dismembered remains, which were segmented into 14 pieces.
Boswell’s attorneys objected frequently when the photos were shown, arguing that they could shock jurors into a guilty verdict without scrutinizing the evidence.
Prosecutors maintained that Boswell, a former high school sports standout from Leon, Iowa, conspired with her 53-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, to lure young women via social media for the purpose of torture and murder.
Boswell’s defense attorneys, meanwhile, contend that talk by the couple of selecting victims for torture, and “gaining powers” through homicide, were just “sex talk” and not real. They told jurors that evidence was lacking to prove Boswell participated in the murder, and that Trail likely forced her to help dispose of the body.
Among the jury instructions given by Saline County District Judge Vicky Johnson was one about “aiding and abetting” murder. “Mere encouragement,” the judge said, is enough to find someone guilty of murder. The person does not have to be physically involved in the act, she said.
Trail, an ex-convict who grew up in Tennessee, was found guilty a year ago in a trial in Wilber, where he and Boswell had an apartment. He testified that Loofe had died accidentally during a “sex game” involving choking, that she had voluntarily agreed to participate in with him and Boswell.
Jurors, however, rejected the story in finding him guilty of intentional and premeditated first-degree murder.
The jury in Boswell's trial got the case at 9:11 a.m. and is to be sequestered if they do not reach a verdict by 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The trial was moved to Lexington, in central Nebraska, from Wilber, just outside of Lincoln, because of extensive publicity about the case and Trail’s trial.
Jurors at his trial took less than three hours to find him guilty, but they considered only two charges — first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Trail had pleaded guilty to improper disposal of a body prior to his July 2019 trial.
Trail will find out in December if he will be sentenced to life in prison or receive a death sentence.
