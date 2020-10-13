Jurors must decide: Was Bailey Boswell coerced by a killer, or was she a willing participant?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Bailey’s just along for the ride,” the defense attorney said. “And if she doesn’t obey, she gets punished, she gets smacked.”

Lancaster told jurors that there are plenty of examples in history where people have been threatened or coerced into murder. He cited Charles Manson, whose followers murdered nine people in California in 1969, and Michael Ryan, the leader of a Rulo, Nebraska, cult that tortured and killed two people in the early 1980s.

Guinan, the prosecutor, scoffed at the comparisons, saying that the slaying of Loofe would have “never gotten out of the starting blocks” without Boswell, who gained “excitement” from others’ pain.

Boswell’s attorney disputed the prosecution’s theory that Loofe was “pounced upon” as soon as she arrived at the Wilber apartment shared by Boswell and Trial, and was dead within 24 minutes. Lancaster said no evidence showed that. The only thing that had been proved, he said, was that Loofe’s phone went dead 24 minutes after she had arrived.

While his client may have been forced to help dispose of the body, the defense attorney said prosecutors failed to prove that Boswell knew her boyfriend intended to kill Loofe. He also said that talk of torture, killing, witchcraft and vampires was only “sex talk,” and not real, surely not a conspiracy to murder.