Jurors watch video of Boswell, Trail buying saw and dropcloths before Loofe's slaying

Jurors at Bailey Boswell's murder trial got to view surveillance video Monday of Boswell and her boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, purchasing several items just before, and after, her date with Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, whose dismembered remains were found weeks later.
Among the purchases just before the date on Nov. 15, 2017: a hacksaw, hacksaw blades, a pair of tinsnips, plastic dropcloths and a utility knife, as well as a Gerber knife that a store manager testified is used to saw deer bones.
The next day, after Loofe was first suspected to have disappeared, Boswell was pictured buying bleach, trash bags and a plastic garbage can from a grocery store in Wilber, about 35 miles southeast of Lincoln. Later that day, she bought Drano, a plumbing chemical, at a Dollar General.
As the videos were shown, Boswell, 26, leaned across the defense table to get a better look at the monitor displaying the pictures.
There was little sound in the courtroom as the videos were shown. Testimony in the trial entered its second week on Monday and is expected to continue into next week.
Boswell, a native of Leon, Iowa, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the death and dismemberment of Loofe, a Menards clerk who disappeared after a date that had been arranged via the dating app Tinder.
Trail, Boswell's 53-year-old boyfriend, was found guilty of murder last year by a jury in Wilber, and will find out in December if he will be sentenced to death or life in prison. Boswell, who also faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted on the murder charge, is being tried in Lexington, about 35 miles west of Kearney.
A Lincoln police investigator, Robert Hurley, testified Monday that he used cellphone and cell tower data to piece together the travels of two cellphones registered to Boswell and another registered to Loofe just before and after Loofe disappeared.
On the morning before her date with Loofe, Boswell's cellphones tracked to a Home Depot in Lincoln, where the hacksaw and tinsnips were purchased, and then to the Aardvark Antique Mall, where Trail purchased the Gerber knife, as well as a vintage hand-cranked meat grinder. Receipts for both purchases, as well as surveillance video of the purchases, were shown to the jurors.
Jurors also viewed video of a visit about noon on Nov. 15 to the Menards where Loofe, 24, worked. The video showed Trail walking into the store, then glancing over his shoulder to look at Loofe as she walked out the front door to the store's guard shack to relieve a worker there.
The cellphones, Hurley testified, were then tracked leaving Lincoln at about 5:35 p.m. It appeared that Boswell and Loofe drove around northeast Lincoln for a while, then headed to Wilber, arriving about 8 p.m. That's when the last data was received from Loofe's phone, the investigator said.
The cellphone mapping also showed that Boswell's phones left the Wilber apartment shared by her and Trail at 11:24 a.m. on Nov. 16 and traveled to the Food Mesto grocery store in Wilber, and then to the Dollar General across town. Bleach, trash bags and drain cleaner were purchased at the two stores. Surveillance video of those purchases were also shown to jurors.
Boswell's lead attorney, Todd Lancaster, pointed out during questioning that the surveillance tape didn't show who put the hacksaw and other cutting items in the shopping cart at the Home Depot. But, when asked, a store security official said Trail had paid for the items.
Prosecutors allege that the items were used to dismember Loofe's body. They also say Boswell and Trail had been conspiring, since the summer of 2017, to use social media to "select a victim to murder."
Lancaster, during pretrial hearings, said any “talk” of killing someone was just that, talk. There were no real plans, only “make-believe stuff,” he said.
