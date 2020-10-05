Jurors watch video of Boswell, Trail buying saw and dropcloths before Loofe's slaying

The cellphones, Hurley testified, were then tracked leaving Lincoln at about 5:35 p.m. It appeared that Boswell and Loofe drove around northeast Lincoln for a while, then headed to Wilber, arriving about 8 p.m. That's when the last data was received from Loofe's phone, the investigator said.

The cellphone mapping also showed that Boswell's phones left the Wilber apartment shared by her and Trail at 11:24 a.m. on Nov. 16 and traveled to the Food Mesto grocery store in Wilber, and then to the Dollar General across town. Bleach, trash bags and drain cleaner were purchased at the two stores. Surveillance video of those purchases were also shown to jurors.

Boswell's lead attorney, Todd Lancaster, pointed out during questioning that the surveillance tape didn't show who put the hacksaw and other cutting items in the shopping cart at the Home Depot. But, when asked, a store security official said Trail had paid for the items.

Prosecutors allege that the items were used to dismember Loofe's body. They also say Boswell and Trail had been conspiring, since the summer of 2017, to use social media to "select a victim to murder."