Jury acquits former Nebraska state trooper in rifle-butting case

A federal jury has acquitted a former Nebraska state trooper on a charge that he deprived a Colorado motorist’s rights when he slammed the butt of an AR-15 into the drunk man’s head after a chase in western Nebraska.

Jurors deliberated about four hours before finding Lindsey Bixby not guilty of a civil rights violation on the basis that he used unreasonable force in subduing motorist Brian Davis.

It was the second time Bixby had been tried on the charge. After the first trial in November, jurors could not agree. Ten voted to acquit Bixby, but two voted to convict. A jury must be unanimous. Judge Brian Buescher then declared a mistrial.

The retrial took place over the past week.

Dashcam video from March 2016 had shown Davis driving erratically through three counties in western Nebraska, reaching speeds of up to 110 mph.

After stalling out in a sandy ditch, Davis stumbled out of his minivan, visibly drunk. He briefly dropped his hands behind his waist, and Bixby testified he thought Davis was reaching for a gun in his waistband. Davis, however, held his hands, palms up, above his head or out from his body for the next 26 seconds.