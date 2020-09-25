Jury chosen for Bailey Boswell's trial in the slaying of Sydney Loofe

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Jurors will hear opening arguments Friday morning in the murder trial of Bailey Boswell, who is accused of first-degree murder in the death and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.

Thursday afternoon, lawyers for the state and Boswell selected eight men and seven women for the jury.

Twelve of those people will ultimately decide if the 26-year-old is guilty or innocent of first-degree murder, a charge that comes with the possibility of the death penalty. The three others will be alternates.

Prosecutors have said that Loofe, 24, died after meeting Boswell for a date arranged via the dating app Tinder in November 2017. Loofe’s body was found later scattered along country roads in plastic bags, about an hour’s drive west of Wilber, where Boswell shared an apartment with a boyfriend, Aubrey Trail.