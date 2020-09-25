Jury chosen for Bailey Boswell's trial in the slaying of Sydney Loofe

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Jurors will hear opening arguments Friday morning in the murder trial of Bailey Boswell, who is accused of first-degree murder in the death and dismemberment of Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
Thursday afternoon, lawyers for the state and Boswell selected eight men and seven women for the jury.
Twelve of those people will ultimately decide if the 26-year-old is guilty or innocent of first-degree murder, a charge that comes with the possibility of the death penalty. The three others will be alternates.
Prosecutors have said that Loofe, 24, died after meeting Boswell for a date arranged via the dating app Tinder in November 2017. Loofe’s body was found later scattered along country roads in plastic bags, about an hour’s drive west of Wilber, where Boswell shared an apartment with a boyfriend, Aubrey Trail.
Trail, an ex-convict who had led a life of fraud and theft, was found guilty at a trial more than a year ago and awaits sentencing. In Wilber, Trail and Boswell lived off proceeds of scams and thefts of antiques; both pleaded guilty in May 2018 to federal charges of defrauding a Kansas couple out of $375,000.
Trail is scheduled to find out in December whether he will be sentenced to death or to life in prison.
Boswell’s trial, which was moved to Lexington because of the publicity surrounding Trail’s trial in Wilber, is expected to last four weeks.
Only jurors, the attorneys and three pool reporters will be allowed in the courtroom, because of COVID-19 concerns.
On Thursday, attorneys in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, who are prosecuting the case, took turns questioning potential jurors with Boswell’s lawyers, who are from the State Commission on Public Advocacy.
Boswell, dressed in a long-sleeve gray sweater and black dress, appeared much more engaged and alert than in previous court appearances. She regularly took notes as jurors were being questioned and frequently talked with her attorneys as the voir dire, or jury selection, process continued. In past hearings, Boswell — a former high school basketball standout from Leon, Iowa — stared straight ahead, emotionless.
Todd Lancaster, one of Boswell’s attorneys, told jurors that he would not say whether Boswell will testify in her own defense. But one of his questions to potential jurors was whether they would hold it against a defendant who didn’t take the stand to tell her side of the story.
Lancaster also asked jurors if they felt that someone who was nearby when a crime was committed should also be considered guilty.
Lead prosecutor Mike Guinan of the Attorney General’s Office quizzed jurors about whether they had any misgivings in finding someone guilty of a crime that could be punishable by death. He also asked if jurors would be queasy viewing grisly photographs.
