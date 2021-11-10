Jury deadlocks on whether rifle-butting Nebraska trooper violated motorist's rights

A federal jury could not agree on whether a former Nebraska state trooper violated a motorist’s civil rights when he bashed him in the head with the butt of an AR-15.
Jurors deadlocked after deliberating for 2½ days over whether Lindsey Bixby was guilty of a felony civil-rights violation that could have sent him to prison for up to 10 years. The jury forewoman told a judge that 10 jurors had voted to find Bixby not guilty; two had voted to find him guilty. With that, she pivoted toward the back of the courtroom and nodded at a relative of Bixby sitting in the gallery.
U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher declared a mistrial. Prosecutors could retry Bixby, who remains under indictment.
Lecia Wright, an assistant U.S. attorney, said she, co-counsel Cameron Bell and prosecutors would further evaluate their case before making a decision on trying Bixby again.
Bixby’s attorneys, John Berry and Michael Wilson, said the case and this week's lengthy deliberations have been stressful on Bixby. The former trooper was appreciative of the jurors’ work, his attorneys said.
“It would be very nice for Lindsey Bixby to have closure, but this is the next-best thing,” Berry said of the 10-2 vote.
After a lengthy high-speed chase through western Nebraska in March 2016, motorist Brian Davis stumbled out of his minivan, visibly drunk. He briefly dropped his hands behind his waist, and Bixby testified he thought Davis was reaching for a gun in his waistband. However, Davis held his hands, palms up, above his head or out from his body for the next 26 seconds.
After he failed to follow 16 commands to get on the ground, Bixby pummeled Davis with the butt of his rifle. The force of the strike snapped Davis’ head to the side and dropped him to the ground.
Bixby testified he was aiming for Davis’ shoulder when he swung and missed, instead hitting Davis in the head.
A dash camera video of the arrest made its way online and was obtained by The World-Herald in 2017. Soon after the newspaper submitted questions about Bixby’s actions, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts fired then-Nebraska State Patrol Col. Brad Rice amid a series of Patrol controversies.
Bixby resigned four months after the traffic stop. Five years later, a federal grand jury charged Bixby with violating Davis' civil rights by subjecting him to unreasonable force.
At trial this week and last, Berry and Wilson pointed to all the ways Davis endangered troopers and the public when he led them on a chase that reached 110 mph through three counties. Wilson told jurors in closing arguments that Bixby had justification to shoot Davis when Davis got out of the minivan with his hands behind his back.
While Bixby testified that he thought Davis was reaching for a weapon in his waistband, Davis actually was pulling up his pants. A fellow trooper on the scene, Kyle Kuebler, testified he could tell that Davis was simply pulling up his pants.
Wright argued that Bixby was enraged that Davis had led troopers on the 50-minute high-speed chase. She said Bixby violated the right that any citizen has to be free from police brutality.
Part of the testimony of experts for both the prosecution and defense backfired a bit.
An expert for the government’s case acknowledged that Bixby could have been justified in shooting Davis when he reached behind his back. Wilson pounced on that in closing arguments.
An expert hired by the defense — Prior Lake (Minnesota) police commander Liam Duggan — testified that the video was too grainy for him to determine whether Bixby actually landed the rifle blow to Davis’ head. He suggested that Davis may have flinched, and that flinch may have caused Davis’ head to snap to the side and him to lose balance.
Duggan argued that Davis committed acts of aggression that could have merited deadly force. After the chase, he noted, Davis threw the minivan in reverse and gunned the engine, potentially trying to race it at the troopers. The minivan remained stuck.
The expert also noted that Davis didn’t obey 16 commands from the troopers to get on the ground. Such actions amount to physical resistance, Duggan said, and police officers can meet physical resistance with deadly force.
Wilson, Bixby's attorney, took issue with a government expert’s suggestion that Bixby could have pulled out a baton to strike Davis in the legs while he held his rifle in the other hand.
“What is he — Rambo?,” Wilson mocked.
Meanwhile, Wright chided the defense expert’s assertion that Bixby may not have struck Davis in the head. She asked jurors whether they believed the defense expert or their own eyes.
“Watch the video for yourself,” she urged.
