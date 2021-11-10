Jury deadlocks on whether rifle-butting Nebraska trooper violated motorist's rights

A federal jury could not agree on whether a former Nebraska state trooper violated a motorist’s civil rights when he bashed him in the head with the butt of an AR-15.

Jurors deadlocked after deliberating for 2½ days over whether Lindsey Bixby was guilty of a felony civil-rights violation that could have sent him to prison for up to 10 years. The jury forewoman told a judge that 10 jurors had voted to find Bixby not guilty; two had voted to find him guilty. With that, she pivoted toward the back of the courtroom and nodded at a relative of Bixby sitting in the gallery.

U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher declared a mistrial. Prosecutors could retry Bixby, who remains under indictment.

Lecia Wright, an assistant U.S. attorney, said she, co-counsel Cameron Bell and prosecutors would further evaluate their case before making a decision on trying Bixby again.

Bixby’s attorneys, John Berry and Michael Wilson, said the case and this week's lengthy deliberations have been stressful on Bixby. The former trooper was appreciative of the jurors’ work, his attorneys said.

“It would be very nice for Lindsey Bixby to have closure, but this is the next-best thing,” Berry said of the 10-2 vote.