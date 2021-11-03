Jury will decide if former Nebraska trooper violated Colorado man's civil rights

After catching a flat when Bixby laid down a puncture device, Davis continued to lead troopers on the highways of western Nebraska, a rear rim sparking against the pavement. He finally lost control of the vehicle and came to a stop in a ditch.

At that point, Bixby and Trooper Kyle Kuebler drew their weapons. Sixteen times, they yelled at Davis to get out of the car and “get on the ground!” Davis propped the door open with his left foot, then staggered out of the minivan, visibly intoxicated.

He initially reached to his shorts — a move that Bixby’s attorneys said alarmed Bixby because of the possibility of a weapon in his waistband.

From then on, for about 26 seconds, Davis swayed in the field at the side of the road in Sioux County, near Scottsbluff. He kept his hands out, sometimes above his head, sometimes out from his side, never again in his waistband. At one point, he appeared to be held up by the minivan, and it looked like a strong wind might blow him over.

Davis did not obey Kuebler's and Bixby’s commands to get on the ground. Bixby rushed Davis and smacked the side of his head with the butt of his rifle, causing Davis to collapse. Asked if Bixby should have responded the way he did in order to get Davis on the ground, a law enforcement expert said no.