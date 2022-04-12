Kansas man cited in western Nebraska crash that killed Alliance woman, 22

A Kansas man will be heading to jail after he is released from the hospital after he was involved in a collision that killed an Alliance woman.

Ryan McElroy, 36, of Salina, Kansas, has been ticketed on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide, willful reckless driving, DUI-third offense, possession of an open alcohol container and driving under suspension, the Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday.

McElroy is accused of causing a collision Sunday afternoon on Nebraska Highway 2 near Alliance that killed 22-year-old Blythe Boness.

About 2:10 p.m. Sunday, officials said, a westbound Chevrolet Camaro that McElroy was driving hit the eastbound Ford Escape that Boness was driving. The Ford rolled into a ditch and Boness was ejected. She died at the scene.

McElroy had to be cut out of his car. He was flown to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff with serious injuries. When he is released from the hospital, the patrol said, he will be booked into jail.

Neither Boness nor McElroy was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

McElroy was charged with DUI in 2008 in Gage County, according to court records. In that incident, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped McElroy near Beatrice because the vehicle he was driving matched the description of one driven by a suspected drunken driver. He also was driving 10 mph over the speed limit, according to court records.

The trooper reported that he saw McElroy's 10-month-old son in the backseat and an open 18-pack of beer in the vehicle. McElroy's preliminary breath test result was .183 — more than double the legal limit.

Randall Ritnour, who was the Gage County attorney at the time, declined to file child abuse charges against McElroy, and he ultimately dismissed an open container charge against him. McElroy was sentenced to 19 days in jail on a misdemeanor DUI charge and had his license revoked for six months.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.