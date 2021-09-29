 Skip to main content
Keystone pipeline opponents hail end to eminent domain effort
Keystone pipeline opponents hail end to eminent domain effort

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is planning to cancel the permit for the $9 billion Keystone XL pipeline project as one of his first acts in office, and perhaps as soon as his first day, according to a source familiar with his thinking. Bryan Wood reports.

Opponents of the now-scuttled Keystone XL pipeline hailed an agreement between a Canadian company and Nebraska landowners to terminate the company's efforts to condemn their land.

On Monday, a Madison County District Court judge accepted an agreement between TC Energy Corp and the Johnson and Herrick families to rescind condemnation proceedings.

In June, TC Energy Corp., formerly TransCanada, said it was ending its decades-long effort to build a crude oil pipeline from Alberta to Nebraska. From there, the pipeline would connect to a system that reached the Gulf Coast.

Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, credited the work of everyday Nebraskans with stopping the pipeline. 

"Land justice happened only because of the hard work of citizens, grassroots organizing, and a legal team who believed the land was worth protecting,” she said.

Mark Hefflinger, also with Bold Nebraska, said about 60 landowners were in a situation similar to the Herrick and Johnson families. He said pipeline opponents hope that TC Energy will reach similar agreements with the other families.

Additionally, pipeline opponents want to see easements granted to TC Energy be revoked so that they can't be transferred to another company.

TC Energy could not immediately be reached for comment.

