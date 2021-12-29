La Vista man charged with four counts of motor vehicle homicide in Cass County

A 56-year-old La Vista man has been charged in Cass County with four counts of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a crash that killed four Kansas residents.

Ronald A. Dubas posted 10% of his $10,000 bail and is awaiting trial. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.

On Jan. 31, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office were called to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 just south of Union, Nebraska, at about 7:15 p.m. They found a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Dubas that had collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Ashley Bracken, 21.

Bracken, Tatiyana Wade 22, Malaysia Reece, 4, and Keniah Robinson, 5, all of Topeka, Kansas, died as a result of the crash. A 20-year-old woman in the front seat of the Cobalt was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol determined that Dubas was driving northbound on Highway 75 when his pickup crossed the center line, causing the collision with the southbound Cobalt. A blood test found no alcohol in his system, according to Cass County Attorney S. Colin Palm.

