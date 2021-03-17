Lancaster County sheriff wears tactical kilt for St. Patrick's Day

You could say Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner kilt it Wednesday.

The longtime Lincoln-area law enforcement leader said he wanted to inject some levity at the sheriff's office after everyone went through "a really (crappy) year."

So, in honor of St. Patrick's Day, he broke out the "tactical kilt" he bought six years ago from a California company. Not only is it tactical — with reinforcement protecting his bullets — Wagner found it quite practical.

Its color matches the blah-khaki standard-dress uniform pants of most sheriff's deputies. And, Wagner noted, Wednesday wasn't windy.

"It's a good thing," he said. "I'll tell you this, it gives you a new appreciation for heated car seats."

Though kilts are traditionally associated with the Scottish, many Irish wear them. So Wagner saw an opportunity to raise some spirits on an Irish-centered holiday. He said he had worn the kilt previously but only at the occasional gathering of friends, never at the office.

Wednesday, the sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page a photo of him in kilt, surrounded by staffers not in kilts.