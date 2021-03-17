 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County sheriff wears tactical kilt for St. Patrick's Day
0 comments

Lancaster County sheriff wears tactical kilt for St. Patrick's Day

{{featured_button_text}}
031821-owh-new-kilt-p1

Longtime Lincoln-area lawman Sheriff Terry Wagner decided to add a little levity by wearing a kilt to work on St. Patrick's Day. 

You could say Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner kilt it Wednesday. 

The longtime Lincoln-area law enforcement leader said he wanted to inject some levity at the sheriff's office after everyone went through "a really (crappy) year." 

So, in honor of St. Patrick's Day, he broke out the "tactical kilt" he bought six years ago from a California company. Not only is it tactical — with reinforcement protecting his bullets — Wagner found it quite practical. 

Its color matches the blah-khaki standard-dress uniform pants of most sheriff's deputies. And, Wagner noted, Wednesday wasn't windy. 

"It's a good thing," he said. "I'll tell you this, it gives you a new appreciation for heated car seats." 

Though kilts are traditionally associated with the Scottish, many Irish wear them. So Wagner saw an opportunity to raise some spirits on an Irish-centered holiday. He said he had worn the kilt previously but only at the occasional gathering of friends, never at the office. 

Wednesday, the sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page a photo of him in kilt, surrounded by staffers not in kilts. 

Told Wagner was wearing a kilt, Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz deadpanned: "Aren't we all? It's kind of a sheriff's thing." 

Seriously, Stukenholz noted, he is decidedly German. And he was decidedly not going to wear a kilt, however tactical. 

"Terry obviously isn't running for reelection," Stukenholtz quipped. "I'm pretty bold but I'm not that bold." 

First elected in 1994, Wagner has two years remaining on his seventh term. He currently has no plans to retire, nor to retire his new attire. 

"It doesn't look that much different than our uniforms," he said. "I kind of like it."

Our best Omaha staff photos of March 2021

cooper@owh.com, 402-444-1275, twitter.com/CooperonCourts

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Courts

Todd Cooper covers courts, lawyers, trials, legal issues, the justice system and government wrongdoing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @CooperonCourts. Phone: 402-444-1275.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert