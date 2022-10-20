Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes $1 million worth of fentanyl in traffic stop

Lancaster County sheriff's deputies found more than 13 pounds of fentanyl pills after stopping a speeding vehicle on Interstate 80.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Thursday that the pills would sell for more than $1 million total on the street.

About 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said, deputies with the Lancaster County/Homeland Security Investigations interdiction unit stopped a westbound vehicle on Lincoln's west edge. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle. A backpack containing 13.2 lbs. — about 60,000 pills — of fentanyl were found inside.

The pills were marked "M30," which are fentanyl pills masked as OxyContin pills, the Sheriff's Office said.

Wagner said each pill would sell on the street for about $18. One pill contains enough fentanyl to provide 10 lethal doses, he said.

A 39-year-old Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. The man, who is from Mexico, is in the country illegally, the sheriff said, and previously has been deported. Investigators determined he was en route to York.

Wagner said it was one of the larger seizures of fentanyl the Sheriff's Office has made. Most such drug caches usually are found in vehicles coming from the west, he said, but not this one.