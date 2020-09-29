 Skip to main content
Landlord tells of strong smell of bleach from apartment Bailey Boswell shared with Aubrey Trail
LINCOLN — The smell of bleach coming from the basement apartment shared by Bailey Boswell and her boyfriend was so strong on Nov. 16, 2017 that an occupant of the upstairs living area became sick to her stomach, with a splitting headache. 

"It was consuming the whole, entire upstairs of our house. I had to open up the doors and windows," said Jennifer Koll, who lived upstairs and told jurors she was highly allergic to bleach.

Bailey Boswell

Tuesday was the second day of the murder trail of Bailey Boswell, and testimony focused on what investigators, and nearby residents, found when the search for a missing Lincoln store clerk first turned to a basement apartment in the Czech farm town of Wilber, Nebraska.

Boswell, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of a body in the death and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old clerk who had arranged two dates with Boswell via Tinder, a dating app.

Sydney Loofe

After the second date, on Nov. 15, 2017, Loofe disappeared. Her remains — wrapped in black plastic bags — were not discovered until three weeks later, scattered in bags along gravel roads an hour's drive west of Wilber.

Boswell's 53-year-old boyfriend, Aubrey Trail, was convicted of first-degree murder last year. At his trial, he testified that he accidentally strangled Loofe with an electrical cord during a sex game that Loofe had voluntarily agreed to participate in with him and Boswell. Trail also testified that he and Boswell freaked out after Loofe died, and they cut up her body on Nov. 16, 2017, to make it easier to dispose of. 

Trail is scheduled to be sentenced in December to either life in prison or death. Boswell also faces the possibility of the death sentence if convicted on the murder charge.  

Also testifying Tuesday morning were police investigators, who told jurors of initial searches of the apartment, as well as vehicles owned by Boswell and Trail. 

Stay with Omaha.com for more on this developing story.

