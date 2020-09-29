Landlord tells of strong smell of bleach from apartment Bailey Boswell shared with Aubrey Trail

LINCOLN — The smell of bleach coming from the basement apartment shared by Bailey Boswell and her boyfriend was so strong on Nov. 16, 2017 that an occupant of the upstairs living area became sick to her stomach, with a splitting headache.

"It was consuming the whole, entire upstairs of our house. I had to open up the doors and windows," said Jennifer Koll, who lived upstairs and told jurors she was highly allergic to bleach.

Tuesday was the second day of the murder trail of Bailey Boswell, and testimony focused on what investigators, and nearby residents, found when the search for a missing Lincoln store clerk first turned to a basement apartment in the Czech farm town of Wilber, Nebraska.

Boswell, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of a body in the death and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old clerk who had arranged two dates with Boswell via Tinder, a dating app.

After the second date, on Nov. 15, 2017, Loofe disappeared. Her remains — wrapped in black plastic bags — were not discovered until three weeks later, scattered in bags along gravel roads an hour's drive west of Wilber.