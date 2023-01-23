Laurel woman charged with murder appears in court

HARTINGTON, Neb. — The 43-year-old woman charged with murder in connection with the slayings of four people in Laurel made her first district court appearance Monday.

Carrie Jones has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and being an accessory to a felony. In Cedar County District Court on Monday, Jones requested a preliminary hearing to be held in front of a county court judge. The judge will determine if probable cause exists for prosecutors to try her case in district court.

Jones is being held at the Antelope County Jail on $1 million bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 15.

Jones’ case was filed directly to district court by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office on Dec. 16.

Jones and her husband, 42-year-old Jason Jones, both are charged in connection with the deaths of Gene Twiford, 86, and his wife, Janet Twiford, 85; their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53.

Jason Jones is being held without bail in Lincoln. He faces four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, plus two counts of first-degree arson.

