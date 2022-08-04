Law enforcement investigating multiple fatalities in northeast Nebraska

Multiple fatalities have been reported after an unknown incident in Laurel, Nebraska, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

"A situation with multiple fatalities" occurred in the city Thursday morning, the patrol said in a press release. Laurel, a city with a population of just over 1,000, is about 130 miles northwest of Omaha.

According to reporting by News Channel Nebraska, witnesses in the area reported hearing an explosion around 3 a.m. Local businesses and buildings in the city are reportedly on lockdown.

There are multiple scenes in Laurel, according to the state patrol, and the investigation is active.