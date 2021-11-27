Law enforcement officer-involved shooting critically injures man

A 27-year-old man was critically injured when a Nebraska State Patrol investigator fired a shot, during a struggle, that hit the reportedly armed man in the neck.

German Pedraza was in critical condition at an area hospital, according to a statement issued Saturday by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, made up of three law agencies, was following up on a Crime Stoppers report. Task force members are in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles, but wear ballistic vests identifying them as law enforcement.

The team went to 1905 G St. Wednesday about 2:45 p.m. and observed a male and female pull into the parking lot in a car that reportedly had been mentioned in previous investigations.

The press release said Pedraza tried to pull out a pistol. As commands reportedly were given to drop the gun, a struggle ensued and a State Patrol trooper fired one round from his duty pistol, striking Pedraza.

The 21-year-old female passenger was interviewed and released. A loaded pistol and "various quantities of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine" was recovered from the car, the press release also said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln police are investigating the shooting. As is protocol, the trooper was placed on paid leave pending the investigation.

