Lawsuit accuses UNL of insufficient investigation of sexual misconduct complaints

LINCOLN — Nine women, all former or current students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, sued the school in federal court Monday alleging that its investigations and responses to sexual misconduct and harassment were insufficient.
"We have outlined a pattern of behavior that has frightened and discouraged UNL students from reporting incidents of abuse to the university. These are not isolated incidents," their attorney, Karen Truszkowski, said.
In some of the incidents, the lawsuit names Husker student-athletes as victims and accuses players, who are not named, of wrongdoing.
Some of the allegations came to light in April when a Title IX lawsuit was filed against the NCAA in U.S. District Court in Michigan on behalf of students at UNL and Michigan State University.
That case was later voluntarily dismissed and refiled in Michigan state court, Truszkowski said.
And now there are two separate lawsuits against each of the universities.
In the case filed in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Truszkowski said UNL's failure to appropriately respond to and investigate the women's claims, "as well as the sex and race discrimination and other harms perpetrated by UNL against the plaintiffs," caused them severe harms and denied them their ability to participate fully in their education as UNL students.
The Michigan-based attorney, who specializes in Title IX and sex discrimination cases, said three of the nine women were "forced to leave the university due to the severity of the harm caused to them."
She said the training UNL provides for students on its sexual misconduct policies and definitions and on investigation and reporting procedures falls far short of what is considered industry standard. She said it consists of a short, generic YouTube video about consent during orientation; an online Title IX video that is supposed to be watched prior to enrollment; and a flyer.
The 96-page lawsuit outlines the university's responses to alleged rapes, gropings, stalking cases and racial discrimination and alleges that UNL failed to act in a timely manner, or handled the women’s reports with indifference, in some cases because male student-athletes were involved.
Among the allegations:
* Capri Davis, a former Husker volleyball player who left the program in December, said she and an unnamed female student-athlete were groped without consent by two members of the Husker football team in the spring of 2019. The unidentified female student-athlete also reported being raped by one of those football players and another Husker student-athlete in August 2018.
* Another unnamed student, who reported being sexually assaulted by a Husker player, said she was reluctant to move forward with a Title IX investigation after learning that the Title IX office sent another female student’s confidential information to an involved student with the same first name but a different last name.
* Another former UNL student, Sheridan Thomas, reported being raped by a football player in 2015 to administrators and Title IX investigators but said the office did not interview potential witnesses she provided and later ruled that there had been no wrongdoing.
The lawsuit, which seeks a jury trial, asks for punitive damages against UNL for the psychological and emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, loss of education and educational opportunities, and loss of past, present and future earnings.
UNL’s chief spokeswoman has previously said she cannot comment on pending litigation.
