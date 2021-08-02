Life in prison or death penalty? Bailey Boswell will be sentenced in November

Trail, who has spent most of his life in prison on bad check convictions and thefts involving antiques, has offered multiple versions of what happened to Loofe.

Most recently, Trail said he bound Loofe's hands and choked her to death after she "somewhat freaked out" when invited to join the life of crime, talk of witchcraft and group sex shared by him and Boswell. Boswell, he maintained, was in another room and not aware of his plans.

Boswell would become the first woman to be sentenced to death in state history if the three-judge panel determines that's the appropriate sentence.

Prosecutors have said the heinous nature of the crime, plus the helplessness of the victim, warrant the death penalty. They also have said that Trail and Boswell conspired to put the sole blame for the slaying on Trail.

Boswell tearfully pleaded for a life sentence at her sentencing trial, saying that her 5-year-old daughter needed a mother and that she could help other women in prison turn their lives around.

