Life in prison or death penalty? Three-judge panel weighs Aubrey Trail's sentence

WILBER — Convicted killer Aubrey Trail deserves the death penalty for a grisly, preplanned slaying that was "over the top with violence," three judges were told Thursday.
The judges will decide whether Trail, 54, warrants capital punishment, or life in prison without parole, for his role in the death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe.
Loofe disappeared in November 2017 after arranging a date with Trail’s girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, via the internet dating app Tinder.
Loofe’s remains were found three weeks later, scattered along rural roads in Clay County in several black plastic bags.
The crime drew widespread attention because of its gruesome nature and the role of social media. Sensational testimony was presented during the trials of Trail and Boswell about witchcraft, about killing someone to “gain powers,” and about their desire to meet young women via social media to obey their commands and participate in group sex.
In his opening statements, prosecutor Doug Warner of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said Trail and Boswell talked for months about murdering someone. Warner said they even talked after Loofe's slaying about abducting a foreign exchange student in Kearney for another killing.
Just hours before Loofe was to meet Boswell for a second date, Boswell and Trail purchased a hack saw, tin snips and a plastic tarp — “implements and tools” that all played a role in the slaying, Warner said.
“Relishment of a murder and mutilation are evidence of the state of mind of a killer,” the prosecutor said.
Trail joked after his arrest that he drank Loofe’s blood, Warner said.
Trail’s lead defense attorney, Ben Murray, pounced on that comment during his opening statement. He said Trail, who has previous fraud convictions, provided law enforcement with dozens of conflicting statements about what happened, and often tried to obtain favors in exchange for telling stories.
“That’s what he does — he’s a con man,” Murray said. “They knew he was messing with them.”
The truth is, he said, the prosecution can’t prove exactly how Loofe was murdered, or who was the main actor. The case was based “on a lot of guessing,” Murray said.
Talk between Trail and Boswell about killing someone was just talk, the defense attorney said, and instead the slaying was committed in a panic. He added that prosecutors had plenty of evidence of Boswell’s “state of mind,” but not Trail's.
“Because they talked about horrible things before the murder, (they want you to believe) that he was the executioner,” Murray said.
The three-judge panel was shown several photographs of bloodstained body parts found at 15 locations in Clay County on Dec. 4-5, 2017.
One of the items found was a medium-sized, Gold’s Gym sauna suit, waist size 30, along with a ripped up box that matched it. The crotch of the pants was cut out, which prosecutors used to show — along with sex toys found — an element of sexual gratification in the slaying.
FBI Agent Eli McBride testified the suit likely wouldn’t fit Trail, suggesting Boswell used it.
Murray said that during Trail’s trial, prosecutors suggested that the sauna suit was his, but now have changed their story.
Trail and Boswell were convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains.
District Judges Vicky Johnson of Wilber, Susan Strong of Lincoln and Michael Smith of Plattsmouth will decide if the aggravating circumstances of the murder — that it was especially heinous and depraved — outweigh any mitigating factors and warrants the death penalty. They also must weigh whether the sentence would be comparable to similar cases.
The hearing is expected to conclude later Thursday at the Saline County Courthouse in Wilber, with the panel to announce its sentence later. Wilber is located about 40 miles southwest of Lincoln.
Trail, at his request, did not attend the hearing on Thursday, but is expected to be present when the sentence is announced.
A sentencing hearing for Boswell has been scheduled for June 28 to July 2.
