Life in prison or death penalty? Three-judge panel weighs Aubrey Trail's sentence

“Relishment of a murder and mutilation are evidence of the state of mind of a killer,” the prosecutor said.

Trail joked after his arrest that he drank Loofe’s blood, Warner said.

Trail’s lead defense attorney, Ben Murray, pounced on that comment during his opening statement. He said Trail, who has previous fraud convictions, provided law enforcement with dozens of conflicting statements about what happened, and often tried to obtain favors in exchange for telling stories.

“That’s what he does — he’s a con man,” Murray said. “They knew he was messing with them.”

The truth is, he said, the prosecution can’t prove exactly how Loofe was murdered, or who was the main actor. The case was based “on a lot of guessing,” Murray said.

Talk between Trail and Boswell about killing someone was just talk, the defense attorney said, and instead the slaying was committed in a panic. He added that prosecutors had plenty of evidence of Boswell’s “state of mind,” but not Trail's.

“Because they talked about horrible things before the murder, (they want you to believe) that he was the executioner,” Murray said.