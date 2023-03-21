A Lincoln attorney will spend time in federal prison after pleading guilty to willfully failing to withhold and pay payroll taxes.
Craig Hoffman, 46, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for failing to pay more than $240,000 in payroll taxes over five years. He also will have to pay nearly $325,198 in restitution.
Hoffman was initially charged with one count of tax evasion and three counts of willful failure to pay payroll taxes. All but one count of willful failure to pay were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Hoffman owned his own law office in Lincoln from April 2011 until September 2017. During this time, he was the owner, operator and sole employee of Hoffman Law Office.
Hoffman was legally obligated to withhold federal income taxes and Medicare and Social Security taxes, often called payroll taxes, from his own paychecks. The company was also required to periodically make deposits of payroll taxes to the IRS and file quarterly tax forms showing employee wages subject to withholding and other tax information.
From 2011 to 2016, Hoffman did not pay taxes or report tax information to the IRS, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska. He racked up $241,362 in unpaid taxes, which grew to $325,198 with interest and penalties.
The tax evasion charge comes from a 2013 incident in which Hoffman was notified by the IRS that it would begin filing levies to collect taxes that were due in 2010 and 2011. The IRS collected about $46,000 from Hoffman's business bank account through levies.
But in 2014, Hoffman began transferring money from the firm's trust fund account into its operating account and then immediately writing checks to himself, which he then cashed or deposited into his own bank account. He did this in order to avoid levies being collected by the IRS, which is tax evasion.
Hoffman faced a maximum of five years in prison with no mandatory minimum sentence. The case was investigated by the IRS.
