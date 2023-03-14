A 34-year-old Lincoln convenience store clerk was taken to a hospital early Tuesday for treatment after being assaulted by an alleged shoplifter.

The clerk required treatment for lacerations to his head, according to a Lincoln Police Department spokesman. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police were called to a Kwik Shop at 5600 Holdrege St. near the Gateway Mall about 1:10 a.m. The clerk told officers that he saw a man in his late teens to early 20s select a bottle of liquor and attempt to leave the store.

The clerk confronted the man and was beaten on the head "multiple times" with the bottle, the spokesman said. The man reportedly then fled the store with the alcohol, which was valued at $22.49.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.